Atlanta Review has a new Editor and a new home at Georgia Tech! After 22 years, founding editor Dan Veach has passed on the editorship to Karen Head. J.C. Reilly will serve as associate editor. The new mailing address is 686 Cherry St. NW, Suite 333, Atlanta GA 30332. We prefer that you submit poetry online at atlantareview.submittable.com , however, you may continue to submit by mail at the address above. We are also busy working on a new website, which we will be launching soon.





Moira Linehan is the winner of our Poetry 2016 International Poetry Competition! See all the winners here.

Winners will appear in our Fall 2016 Contest Issue.





POETRY 2017

Enter early and benefit from Early Decision!

Deadline midnight March 1, 2017.

